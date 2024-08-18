Craig Jones Submits Gabi Garcia After Kissing Her at Weigh-In
Craig Jones Kiss of Death at Weigh-In ... Wins Gabi Garcia Fight by Submission
Craig Jones' weigh-in kiss might be a tactic other fighters should pick up ... 'cause he took down Gabi Garcia after planting the smooch on her pre-match.
The Australian grappler dominated his 6'2" opponent from the opening bell ... though she drew out the fight a little before finally tapping out in the second round of the intergender bout.
GG -- who's mulled over an intergender battle like this for years -- has multiple gold medals and world championships in the sport ... but, she just couldn't handle Jones who's also one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes of all time.
Garcia was clearly emotional after the fight ... and, fans in attendance showed a ton of love for the intrepid fighter -- cheering her on as she became visibly emotional in the fight's aftermath.
Of course, the emotion on Garcia's face came from far more than the loss ... starting with Jones kissing her during the weigh-in -- a move she felt went way over the line.
If you haven't seen the clip ... Jones and Garcia approach each other -- before CJ reaches up, pulls Garcia's face down to his and kisses her full on the lips.
Garcia's immediately pissed and starts chasing him around the room -- before screaming out Jones crossed the line. Gabi nearly called the fight off but ultimately agreed to go through with it after multiple prodding messages Jones posted online.
Bottom line ... Jones may have won the fight -- but, Garcia certainly seemed like the people's champ post-match.