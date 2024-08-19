Oscar De La Hoya Dances In Thong With Holly Sonders

Play video content

Oscar De La Hoya just gave his fans a lot more than they bargained for ... throwing on a skimpy thong and doing a freaky dance with his partner, Holly Sonders -- and sharing the footage for all to see.

The wild clip was posted to the pair's Instagrams late Sunday night ... showing them barely covered as they grooved to Sak Noel's "Loca People."

It kicked off with Holly -- donning a tiny, pink thong bikini -- dancing solo ... before ODLH quickly hopped into frame and started shaking his junk.

As the sexual boogie continued, the Golden Boy turned his back to the camera ... revealing his trunks were even more revealing than Sonders' 'fit -- as his cheeks were on full display.

The two appeared to be really enjoying themselves ... but it apparently set a bunch of people off, 'cause Sonders now claims the video was removed after it was reported to the platform's whistleblowers.

"We both posted a funny video an hour ago," Sonders said on IG. "It got taken down on both our accounts due to lames reporting it."

"I guess some ppl really hate to see us having fun," she added.