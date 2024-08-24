Kelly Osbourne Scolds Sid Wilson Over Severe Injuries From Burn Pile

Play video content

Sid Wilson is recovering from severe injuries he got after messing with a burn pile ... and his wife Kelly Osbourne is pissed he put himself in harm's way!

As we previously reported ... the Slipknot DJ was badly burned on his face and arms ... and he shared some gnarly videos from his hospital trip while nurses and doctors were tending to his injuries.

Well, Kelly and the couple's toddler were also in the ER ... and KO did her own IG recording ... blasting her hubby for being so careless.

Kelly had the kid in her lap as she mused out loud, "This is why you don't f**k with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything."

Medical personnel buzzing around Sid at that moment added to the dramatic scene.

Sid assured his fans that while he looks worse for wear ... he's going to do everything possible to make sure he doesn't miss Slipknot's upcoming September tour, when they have 10 shows on the docket.