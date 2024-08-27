WNBA's Sophie Cunningham Puts Tan Lines On Display With Pregame Outfit

Phoenix Mercury hooper Sophie Cunningham channeled her inner "Love Island" contestant prior to Monday night's game ... rocking a tiny dress and showing off her tan lines!!

The team's social media accounts highlighted the 28-year-old's wardrobe choice ... leaning into the fact she would fit right in on set of the popular dating show.

this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa pic.twitter.com/iNaeMPcjv2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 27, 2024 @PhoenixMercury

"this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa," the Mercury said on X alongside a slo-mo video of Cunningham's entrance.

The 6-year vet wore a multi-colored cut-out ensemble and some shades ... and it's clear she's been getting some vitamin D, 'cause she put her solid suntan lines on display.

Cunningham hammed it up for the cameras ... posing and smiling as she made her way to the locker rooms.

Unfortunately for Cunningham's Mercury, her squad came up short against the New York Liberty ... falling 84-70 in the contest. She contributed two points, two assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes of action.