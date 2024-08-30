Styles P Hosting Plant-Based BBQ To Expand NYC Tastebuds, End Food Deserts

Play video content TMZ.com

Styles P says there's a war going on outside no New Yorker is safe from -- falling prey to bad eating habits that could ultimately kill them!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with The LOX rapper on Friday, the eve of his first-ever Plant-Based BBQ, going down in his hometown at the Nepperhan Community Center in Yonkers, New York tomorrow.

The event is free and open to the public and loaded with healthy food and juice options -- the clear focus of his Farma Cares mission is to educate the uninformed about the danger they could do to their health by eating the wrong things.

Styles has spoken for the hood his entire platinum-selling, Verzuz-dominating career ... and tells us his research led him to ditch meat years ago, and says his fast-paced NYC upbringing did him no favors in the education department.

He says poorer neighborhoods have it the worst in the wake of the food desert boom all across America.

We even attempted to get SP's take on the raging debate over newer alternatives of beloved NYC cuisine popping up as of late, such as the infamous salmon chopped cheese that Keith Lee was recommended to try ... but it's plant-based or bust for the legendary MC!!!

Attendees for the upcoming BBQ will also be treated to hip hop pioneering artist/producer Large Professor providing the music for the event.