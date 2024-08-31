Jrue Holiday Says Brothers Would Have 'Good Chance' At Gold In 3x3 At Olympics

Play video content TMZSports.com

The USA men's 3x3 squad failed to bring home the hardware, but Jrue Holiday thinks he and his NBA brothers could yield different results if they teamed up for the Olympics ... telling TMZ Sports he likes their chances!!

We caught up with the Celtics champion and Paris gold medalist while he was working an honorary shift at Raising Cane's in Boston this week ... and he talked all about his "whirlwind" 2024.

"It's been fun," Holiday said. "Winning's not too bad."

So, now that he's won two titles and two golds ... how can he top that?? We threw out the idea of joining forces with his fellow pro brothers, Aaron and Justin, to redeem the Red, White and Blue in 3x3 at the international level -- and he was into it!!

"That would actually be kinda cool!!" Holiday said.

Of course, Jrue's sibs have had long careers in the Association as well -- so there was really a ton of talent under their fam's Los Angeles roof growing up. Jrue said with all that experience they have playing together over the years, they'd be tough to beat.

"I think we'd have a chance," Jrue said. "We got the chemistry. We played with each other our whole lives. I think we have a good chance."

Now, there would be some hoops to jump through to get the Holiday bros on the 3x3 team -- while NBAers are eligible to compete, they have to hold a certain FIBA rank in order to be considered ... and most pros won't/don't have the time to go through the process.

But hey, the Games are heading to their hometown four years from now ... so who knows!!