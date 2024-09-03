College Wrestler Arrested For Murder, Accused Of Killing Gymnast

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Univ. of Wisconsin-Whitewater Wrestler Arrested For Murder ... Accused Of Killing Gymnast

A University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wrestler has been arrested for murder ... following the shooting death of star gymnast Kara Welsh, law enforcement tells TMZ Sports.

The Whitewater Police released a statement days after Welsh, 21 years old, was found dead at her off-campus apartment ... tragically struck down by multiple gunshots on August 30.

A 23-year-old male, Chad Richards, was present at the apartment when police arrived following the fatal shooting ... and after a thorough investigation, WPD determined the shooting was a result of an altercation between the two.

Richards, who previously wrestled at Univ. of Wisc.-Whitewater, was placed under arrest for Welsh's death ... and made his initial appearance in a Walworth County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Richards has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of dangerous weapons, and disorderly conduct while armed, according to Whitewater PD.

"Due to the fact that this an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be provided at this time," WPD said.

Welsh was an accomplished gymnast ... specializing in the vault and floor routine for the Warhawks. She recently won a title at nationals, as well as while competing at the WIAC Championship in 2023.

In 2022, Kara placed 2nd at the WIAC Championship and 3rd in the NCGA Championships.

"A powerful athlete, dedicated teammate, and the light in everyone's dark days, Kara truly lifted each and every one of us up in her time as a Warhawk gymnast," coach Jen Regan said.

"There are no words to describe the void we all feel in our hearts, but Kara's legacy will live on through Warhawk gymnastics forever."

A GoFundMe has been launched to support Welsh's family.

RIP

