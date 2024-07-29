Foolio Murder Investigation, Tampa Cops Arrest 3 Suspects
Foolio Murder Police Arrest 3 of 5 Suspects ... Alleged Members of Yungeen Ace's Gang!!!
Tampa police feel like they're on the right track to solving rapper Julio Foolio's murder ... 3 people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and cops say they're closing in on 2 more!!!
On Monday, Tampa PD held a press conference announcing the arrests of and first-degree murder charges for Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews and Sean Gathright. The suspects were all nabbed in Jacksonville.
Arrest video of the 3 of 5 suspects in the Julio Foolio's case.— VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) July 29, 2024 @VideoMixtape_
Sean Gathright, 18, Alicia Andrews, 21, and Isaiah Chance Jr., 21 pic.twitter.com/yiiMb0A3X8
Cops also released new footage of the June 23 deadly shooting ... and it shows multiple masked gunmen zipping around the Tampa Holiday Inn parking lot, taking position in bushes and firing dozens of rounds into the vehicle carrying Julio.
Foolio was in town celebrating his 26th birthday, which would tragically be one of his final moments.
As previously reported, he and his party had been kicked outta their Airbnb after breaking the occupancy limit and wound up at the Holiday Inn. Police say the gunmen tracked their every move all evening.
Police also revealed they're still out on the hunt for 2 more suspects, Davion and Rashad Murphy.
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says their investigation discovered the suspects to be members of a rival gang that apparently has ties with rapper Yungeen Ace -- a known rival of Foolio.
Ace released several diss tracks aimed at Foolio since his death ... the continuation of a rap music war that's been festering for years, highlighted by the Gold-certified song "Who I Smoke?" released in 2021.
After Tampa PD made their arrests, Foolio's mom celebrated her son with a few posts on IG. She previously warned him about the lifestyle but still is living for his justice.