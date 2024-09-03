Tamra Judge's Mom Says Her Face Makes Her Want to 'Throw Up'

... 'Makes Me Want to Throw Up'!!!

Tamra Judge is learning the hard way that a parent's love is not unconditional ... her mom, Sandy Baker, made it clear she isn't a fan of her recent cosmetic work.

For those who haven't been following "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's recovery on social media -- TJ underwent a brow lift and a blue chemical peel earlier this week ... and is sharing her healing process in great detail online.

Well, Sandy has voiced her disgust with the aftermath of Tamra's procedures ... telling the Bravo personality her face "literally makes [her] want to throw up."

Sandy's harsh criticism didn't stop there, with the Bravolebrity's mom slamming the recovery ... telling Tamra she no longer looks like herself.

She added ... "One of my friends called and asked if you had been in a motorcycle accident."

Leave it to a mother to tell it like it is!!!

Despite the severe words, Tamra isn't offended one bit ... as she told her followers she couldn't stop laughing over her mom's texts.

She admits she looks like she's in an immense amount of pain, she had only taken a single pain pill ... joking she was just "a little crispy around the edges."

Tamra has gone under the knife before ... previously telling fans she received a lower facelift around 7 years ago. We're guessing Tamra didn't loop Sandy in on the gory details the first time around.