NWSL's Croix Bethune Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury Throwing Out 1st Pitch

Croix Bethune
Getty

Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune will not play again this season ... and it's all because she hurled out a ceremonial first pitch at a Nationals game last week.

The 23-year-old was tapped by the MLB org. to kick off its tilt with the Yankees on Aug. 28 following her gold medal success at the Paris Games ... and, initially, everything appeared to go off without a hitch.

The soccer star -- who was at the D.C. game with several other Olympians -- toed the rubber, threw the ball to a catcher ... and was all smiles throughout the process.

But, apparently, at some point during the heave, she tweaked her knee ... and according to the Spirit, she sustained a season-ending torn meniscus.

Croix Bethune
Getty

"She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game," Spirit coach Jonatan Giráldez told reporters Wednesday. "She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life. You have to keep going."

Bethune -- who was picked third overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft -- appeared in 17 games for the Spirit this season ... tallying five goals and 10 assists. She won NWSL Rookie of the Month honors in March/April, May and June.

Croix Bethune
Getty

It will not be the first time she'll have to recover from a significant injury ... she previously tore her ACL before her freshman season even started at USC.

Get well soon, Croix.

