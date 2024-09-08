'Suga' Sean O'Malley Says He's 'Nightmare Matchup' For Merab Dvalishvili

Play video content TMZSports.com

Think Merab Dvalishvili is a bad stylistic matchup for Sean O'Malley?! Suga couldn't see it anymore differently ... telling TMZ Sports he's a "nightmare matchup" for his UFC 306 opp!

"It's a big fight feel being at the Sphere," the 29-year-old bantamweight champ told Babcock of the UFC Noche event, going down Mexican Independence Day weekend at the amazing venue.

33-year-old Merab, the top 135 lb. contender, hasn't lost since 2018 ... and good matchup or not, Sean understands he can be a "dangerous" dude.

"He's ranked number one. He's on a 10-fight win streak. The only reason he's never fought for a title or was never the champion is because Aljamain Sterling was there. [Merab's] as dangerous as it gets. Cardio machine. He doesn't get tired," O'Malley explained.

"You know, he's been rocked a few times, but he's got a good chin. He got rocked hard from Marlon Reyes and ended up finishing him. So he's very durable. He's got good cardio. He's obviously skilled. He's on a 10-fight win streak. He's very, very dangerous."

Many people think the fight's a toss-up... from fans to experts and oddsmakers, who in many places have the odds at an even -110.

We also talked to a "confident" and "relaxed" Merab ... as he heads into the biggest fight of his career.

"I'm not focused on O'Malley, I'm focused on myself like always. I'm gonna break him."