'Suga' Sean O'Malley Says He's 'Nightmare Matchup' For Merab Dvalishvili
Think Merab Dvalishvili is a bad stylistic matchup for Sean O'Malley?! Suga couldn't see it anymore differently ... telling TMZ Sports he's a "nightmare matchup" for his UFC 306 opp!
"It's a big fight feel being at the Sphere," the 29-year-old bantamweight champ told Babcock of the UFC Noche event, going down Mexican Independence Day weekend at the amazing venue.
33-year-old Merab, the top 135 lb. contender, hasn't lost since 2018 ... and good matchup or not, Sean understands he can be a "dangerous" dude.
"He's ranked number one. He's on a 10-fight win streak. The only reason he's never fought for a title or was never the champion is because Aljamain Sterling was there. [Merab's] as dangerous as it gets. Cardio machine. He doesn't get tired," O'Malley explained.
"You know, he's been rocked a few times, but he's got a good chin. He got rocked hard from Marlon Reyes and ended up finishing him. So he's very durable. He's got good cardio. He's obviously skilled. He's on a 10-fight win streak. He's very, very dangerous."
Many people think the fight's a toss-up... from fans to experts and oddsmakers, who in many places have the odds at an even -110.
We also talked to a "confident" and "relaxed" Merab ... as he heads into the biggest fight of his career.
"I'm not focused on O'Malley, I'm focused on myself like always. I'm gonna break him."
Check out the full interviews with both fighters ... just days before they battle on September 14th in one of the most anticipated title fights of the year!