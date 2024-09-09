NFL's Quincy Williams Gets New Joker Chain Ahead of 'Monday Night Football'

Play video content @al_jeweler

New York Jets star Quincy Williams is ringing in the 2024-25 season with a new accessory -- the linebacker is now the proud owner of an iced-out chain he personally helped create!!

TMZ Sports is told the sixth-year pro wanted some special bling depicting his favorite character, the Joker, in time for his team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the San Francisco 49ers ... so he hit up Al the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in New Jersey for the job.

We're told the two brainstormed on a bunch of different ideas on what the piece would look like ... until they finally picked the perfect design.

The results came out amazing -- it features Williams' initials in the form of a cap and bells hat and a Joker face ... and is made of more than 30 carats of baguette and round VS diamonds.

The Joker mug also consists of black diamonds and rubies to really make it pop.

We're told it took a few weeks to complete ... and Williams -- who dressed up as the 'Dark Knight' villain for Halloween in 2023 -- is very happy with the outcome.

In fact, the team shared a pic of Williams making his way to the stadium just minutes ago ... and he's already proudly rocking the new ice!!

"I can't help him make tackles on the field, but I still got him shining," Al told us.

Of course, Al has become the Jets' unofficial jeweler at this point ... making pieces for guys like Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner and Breece Hall.

The former Murray State athlete had a great 2023 season with the Jets ... including 139 tackles and two forced fumbles. It earned Williams an All-Pro selection and a new three-year extension worth $18 million.