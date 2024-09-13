Sasha Colby Worried About Losing 'Human Rights' If Trump Wins Election

Play video content TMZ.com

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Sasha Colby is issuing a stern warning to voters ahead of the November election ... saying a Trump victory is a threat to basic human rights.

We caught up with the famed drag queen, who was the first transgender woman to present at MTV's VMAs in the show's 30 year history, at LAX, who voiced concerns about Donald Trump after Tuesday night's debate.

As Sasha put it ... the former prez's rhetoric is dangerous -- "weaponizing ignorant minds" -- and she takes issue with his unsubstantiated claims about the LGBTQ+ community.

One of the more memorable moments of the debate saw Trump claiming his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, "wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Sasha -- who is transgender -- made it clear she was baffled by the remark, pointing out illegal aliens are deported, not imprisoned in the U.S. ... saying she thinks Trump is "glitching."

She added ... "Just making it OK by saying those little things, microaggressions, really put us all in danger -- not just trans people ... I'm worried about my human rights getting taken away. That's No. 1 on his list is to dehumanize people that he can't relate to."

Per Sasha, this means anyone who isn't white, heterosexual and cisgender should be concerned if Trump is re-elected this fall.