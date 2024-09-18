David Letterman Says He's 'Excited' Heading Into Jury Duty

Play video content TMZ.com

David Letterman is proud to do his civic duty ... saying he's "excited" about it as he made his way to court after being summoned for jury duty in New York.

We caught up with the late-night legend just as he walked into the courthouse, where he called jury duty "a great process to be a part of" ... clearly taking the summons in stride, where most people would be complaining.

However, Letterman stayed tight-lipped about whether he had already been selected as a juror ... noting he'd have to continue reporting "until Labor Day."

Now, the funny man could've easily been pulling our leg by saying he had jury duty for so long ... or he was just confused and meant to say Columbus Day, which is the next big federal holiday.

Still, we doubt Letterman will be selected to be a part of a jury given his high profile. In fact, that's what made James Marsden's participation in the Freevee show "Jury Duty" so funny.

For those who didn't catch the hoax comedy in 2023 ... Marsden played an exaggerated version of himself alongside a cast of other eccentric characters, all of whom are tapped to be on a jury for a civil trial.

However, there was one sole juror, named Ronald Gladden, who didn't know the trial was a setup ... interacting with Marsden and company as if everything was legit.

In fact, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Anna Kendrick were all previously selected to serve on a jury ... so, it's entirely possible Letterman may be in the crowd for the next big case.

