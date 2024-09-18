Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hayden Panettiere Talks About Her Brother Jansen's Death for First Time

Hayden Panettiere I'll Never Get Over My Brother's Death

hayden panettiere jensen panettiere
Getty

Hayden Panettiere is speaking out for the first time about her brother Jansen’s death last year, saying she felt like it was her job to protect her only sibling ... and losing him was like losing half her soul.

The actress also shared her body reacted so strongly to Jansen’s death from an undiagnosed heart condition at 28, she gained a bunch of weight within days ... due to stress and cortisol surges coursing through her body.

jansen panettiere hayden panettiere
Getty

Hayden told PEOPLE her changing appearance hit her self-esteem hard, making her feel insecure about leaving the house. She felt trapped in a "destructive hamster wheel" of needing to keep moving while battling those feelings.

Remembering Jansen Panettiere
Launch Gallery
Remembering Jansen Panettiere Launch Gallery

She eventually got her confidence back with the help of her personal trainer, Marnie Alton ... who helped her shed stress and insecurities, and now she’s on track to feeling like herself again.

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

As for her brother's death, she's still grappling with the loss and says it's a heartbreak she'll always carry.

jansen panettiere hayden panettiere

No matter how much time goes by, she knows she’ll never fully get over it ... but she’s keeping busy and focusing on her new thriller, "Amber Alert," hitting theaters on Sept. 27.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later