Tourist Killed by Falling Statue in Freak Accident Caught on Video

A tourist walking down a street in Italy was killed when a statue fell from a building and landed on her head ... and it's all on video.

Footage from the freak accident shows 30-year-old Prada manager Chiara Jaconis strolling through Naples with her boyfriend ... when suddenly a statue falls from above and comes crashing down on her head.

The direct hit sends Jaconis to the pavement ... her body is motionless as her horrified boyfriend Livio Rousseau drops to his knees beside her and cries out her name.

Jaconis was rushed to a local hospital after Sunday's incident, but two days later she died from her injuries ... according to local reports out of Italy.

The couple was said to be enjoying one last sightseeing tour through the historic city before heading home to Padua when tragedy struck.

As you can see in the video, Jaconis and her BF are slowly walking down the street, carrying their luggage on their way to the airport when the statue comes falling out of the sky.

Authorities in Naples are reportedly investigating, and are considering manslaughter charges ... though there are no suspects yet.