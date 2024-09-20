D.C. Coffee Shop Owner Unleashes Racist Rant at Uber Eats Driver on Video

Play video content

A Washington, D.C. coffee shop owner went on a wild, foul-mouthed racist rant against a Spanish-speaking Uber Eats driver -- who caught the whole thing on camera.

In the TikTok clip full of graphic language -- Greg Harris went off on Gregorio Amundarain, repeatedly yelling at him to "learn English" since he's making money in America ... mocking the delivery driver during the nasty tirade as Amundarain recorded the outburst.

Harris was so enraged, he got right up in Amundarain's face, shouting into the camera of the driver, who remained calm.

When Amundarain explained, "No speak English," Harris mocked him by spouting gibberish ... and then shoved a brown paper bag into Amundarain’s chest. The driver left with the order before things could get even worse.

Amundarain filed a report with D.C. police, claiming he was discriminated against, according to Fox 5. Law enforcement told the outlet they’re investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and simple assault.

Uber responded swiftly by banning Canna Coffee from its platform, according to a post they shared on X Wednesday.