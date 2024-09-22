Rugby Star Ilona Maher Wants Role In 'Abbott Elementary,' I'd Be Gym Teacher!

Play video content TMZ.com

Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher has skyrocketed in fame this year ... so could a career in Hollywood be in her future??

Well, don't count it out ... 'cause she tells TMZ Sports she's already got an idea for how she could get on one of the biggest shows in TV!!

We caught up with the bronze medalist out and about at recent Emmy festivities ... when we naturally asked if she'd ever consider giving her acting chops a try at some point.

"Woah, maybe!" Maher said with a laugh.

When asked about her favorite actor ... she didn't hesitate to name-drop Janelle James of the popular sitcom, "Abbott Elementary."

In fact, it seems she'd love the opportunity to share the screen with JJ ... 'cause she knows how she can contribute to the popular program.

"I'd be a gym teacher on Abbott," she said.

While we wait to see if Hollywood comes calling, Maher is taking full advantage of the opportunities 2024 has presented her. After Team USA's shocking upset win against Australia at the Paris Olympics ... she was announced as the S.I. swimsuit digital cover model for September.