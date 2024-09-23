Bulls Escape Massachusetts Rodeo, Caught On Camera, 1 Still Missing

Play video content Facebook/Anner Vasquez

A group of bulls turned the tables on a Massachusetts rodeo, busting out of their pen and turning the parking lot into a thundering stampede ... setting off a frantic chase that had everyone running for cover.

The wild scene was caught on camera ... showing North Attleboro locals dodging and weaving like they were in a bullfighting ring as 8 rambunctious bulls ran free, knocking down fences and leaping over another surrounding the event.

These bulls were not playing around ... sprinting toward U.S. Highway 1 and then galloping toward the nearby woods.

Authorities managed to wrangle one bull pretty quickly, but the others weren’t as easy. Six of them were eventually found chilling behind a fence at a nearby home a few hours later.