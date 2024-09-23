Bulls Escape Massachusetts Rodeo, Caught On Camera, 1 Still Missing
Rodeo Runaway Wild Bulls Escape From Pen ... 1 Still On the Loose!!!
A group of bulls turned the tables on a Massachusetts rodeo, busting out of their pen and turning the parking lot into a thundering stampede ... setting off a frantic chase that had everyone running for cover.
The wild scene was caught on camera ... showing North Attleboro locals dodging and weaving like they were in a bullfighting ring as 8 rambunctious bulls ran free, knocking down fences and leaping over another surrounding the event.
These bulls were not playing around ... sprinting toward U.S. Highway 1 and then galloping toward the nearby woods.
Authorities managed to wrangle one bull pretty quickly, but the others weren’t as easy. Six of them were eventually found chilling behind a fence at a nearby home a few hours later.
One bovine is still on the run, and the North Attleboro Fire Department is urging anyone who spots it to keep their distance and call 911 instead of trying to play cowboy ... no bull***t!