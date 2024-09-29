Rebel Wilson Locks Lips With Ramona Agruma During Private Italian Wedding

Rebel Wilson's wedding looked pitch perfect ... with her and her now-wife Ramona Agruma wearing matching wedding dresses -- and, looking totally overjoyed as they leaned in to kiss.

The actress and her fashionista flame tied the knot Sardinia Saturday, sources originally told People ... and now there are pictures of the moment the two leaned in for the official first kiss of the marriage.

The two hold hands in the pic ... leaning in for the photo-worthy moment -- flowers in each of their hair and white dresses billowing.

The dynamic duo gaze into each other's eyes ... and, Rebel's showing off those pearly whites as they stand at the altar.

Rebel and Ramona's wedding has been a longtime coming ... going public with their romance back in 2022 in a photo RW captioned, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

The two got engaged on Valentine's Day the next year ... popping the question outside Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in California.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rebel welcomed her daughter, Royce, via surrogacy in between the announcement of her relationship and their engagement ... and, Ramona's served as another parent for Royce.