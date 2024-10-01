'Big Fat Liar' Mansion Available for Rent for $135K a Month

Available to Rent for $135K!!!

The Hollywood Hills estate featured heavily in "Big Fat Liar" has hit the market ... with a rental price that's pretty hefty.

TMZ has learned ... the abode -- where Paul Giamatti's character, Marty Wolf, called home in the 2002 comedy flick -- is now available to rent for a whopping $135K a month. While that may sound like a big fat sum, the home's amenities justify the jaw-dropping price tag.

Not only does the house boast 7 bedrooms, 11 baths and 12,000 square feet of living space, it also features a 6-car garage, an oversized landscaped patio, and a luxury fire pit that overlooks a 270-degree view, from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.

Fans of the film will, of course, recognize the pool ... in which Giamatti famously turned blue in an epic prank pulled off by Amanda Bynes and Frankie Muniz's characters.

There's no leftover blue dye to worry about ... so, potential renters can rest easy.

The residence also notably has smart technology and floor-to-ceiling windows ... thus, even if you're not a "Big Fat Liar" superfan, it's worth taking a tour.

The famed estate was once rented by Rihanna, too.