Lana Del Rey Breaks Silence About Her Wedding, Pissed At Paparazzi

Lana Del Rey is opening up about her wedding to her alligator tour guide hubby Jeremy Dufrene ... but she doesn't seem very happy.

The singer took to the comments section of an Instagram fan account to complain about a couple from Louisiana who have been flying drones outside Lana and her husband's windows and pursuing them with a tracker.

She identified the culprits and said she would feel a lot safer if the two would stop following her family into secluded areas around the U.S. and turning her wedding ring into a pearl using photo-editing.

However, Lana noted how happy the newlyweds are ... "all that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And we're very happy."

As we reported ... Lana and Jeremy got married last Thursday in a private ceremony at his airboat tour business HQ in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

On Sunday, the lovebirds were pictured kicking back outside a local restaurant as Lana admired her new wedding ring and puffed on a vaping device. Lana also took selfies with Jeremy and snuggled up to him, kissing his arm at one point.