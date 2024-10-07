Texans Fan Vows To Flash Boobs If Team Wins, Fulfils Promise

A lot more than a win was on the line when Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 59-yard field goal to help the Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday ... 'cause one die-hard fan vowed to free the nip if her team came out on top -- and she stayed true to her word!!

X user @sourpatchkidsx made the X-rated promise during the first quarter of the matchup ... when C.J. Stroud and Co. held onto a 7-3 lead.

"if texans win i’ll show t**s," the passionate backer said.

Of course, the end results worked out in the favor of horny football supporters all over ... 'cause Houston squeezed out the 23-20 victory as time expired.

But instead of backing out of her pledge, the user not only followed through -- she also doubled down on the stunt if the Dallas Cowboys got the dub on "Sunday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which they did.

The user ended up sharing two nude posts ... one being a 19-second video, which we will not share for obvious reasons.

The other was a simple pic ... which showed her pink top lowered to expose her chest.

The whole ordeal resulted in an influx in followers ... and she's now boasting nearly 69,000 on the platform.