Taylor Swift Glitter Patches See 2,500% Spike in Sales After NFL Game

Taylor Swift's influence can do wonders for a small business ... Fazit Beauty happily learned this is true after the singer wore their brand at an NFL game.

Co-founder Aliett Buttelman tells TMZ ... she was always determined to get the glitter freckles in front of the pop star following Fazit Beauty's launch back in May. Per Aliett, she felt the trend fit Taylor's vibe on the 'Eras' tour ... which sees the chart-topper in a number of glittery outfits.

In an effort to get the glitter freckles into Taylor's makeup bag, Aliett confessed to sending a PR package to the agency that represents the pop star's makeup artist. Though, Aliett isn't 100% certain if this is how they got on Taylor's radar ... citing a few viral TikToks and Instagram posts as other possibilities.

Not to mention, Fazit Beauty also sent their Red Team Spirit Speckles to several of the Kansas City Chiefs' WAGs ... so, Taylor could've easily seen others decked out in the sparkles and jumped on the trend.

Regardless of how she ended up with the bejeweled look, Aliett confirms the Grammy winner rocked the brand's Gold Stardust Speckle Makeup Patches to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce during Monday night's game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Good news for Fazit Beauty, Swifties are already seeking out the product ... with Aliett telling us sales have spiked by 2,500% in the last 15 hours.

The surge in sales comes hand-in-hand with a massive increase in website traffic ... a clear sign of Taylor's influence.

Understandably, the newfound attention on their website feels "incredible" for the co-founder ... and her team is now "working around the clock to keep up with the demand."

Aliett had a tearful reaction to Taylor's subtle endorsement, too ... wiping away happy tears in one viral TikTok shared Monday evening.