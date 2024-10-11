Aurora Official to Speak at Trump Rally After She Leaked Video of Alleged Gang Takeover

Donald Trump isn't going to Aurora, Colorado to stoke tension between Americans and undocumented immigrants ... he's going to bring more awareness to gangs reportedly taking over buildings there -- according to one city councilmember, that is.

We spoke with Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky -- the woman who originally leaked the shocking video of alleged members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua forcing their way into an apartment with guns -- about Trump's scheduled rally in the city Friday.

Play video content

The rally is garnering controversy 'cause many feel the former POTUS will use it to stoke trouble for immigrant communities in the area. The Denver-metro city's mayor Mike Coffman even came out and said his city of 400,000 ain't a "war zone," as Trump's campaign has called it.

But, Councilwoman Jurinsky says she doesn't think Trump's sold-out appearance will be racist at all ... saying anyone who thinks so has no clue what they're talking about.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jurinsky -- who's been invited to speak at the rally, BTW -- says she's under the impression Trump's coming to draw attention to a city that needs a lot of help.

She said ... "We are all immigrants ... our families all came from somewhere else. That is not what this is about. We need help."

Another source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... Mayor Coffman has had no contact with Donald Trump's campaign. We're told he has no plans to go to the rally, but he's still voting for Trump next month -- after all, he's a Republican mayor.

That said, our sources say the mayor worries Trump will use the rally to pour gasoline on the fears already scaring the hell out of people ... a concern many in the community share.

BTW ... DJT's supporters started lining up for his rally hours ago ... even before the freaking sun was up! So, expect a full house at the sold-out afternoon rally.

Play video content TMZ.com