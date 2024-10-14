Harrison Ford Says Iconic Short-Shorts Look From 1982 Makes Him Feel Ill

Harrison Ford is quite the dapper Hollywood superstar, but he’s taking a trip down memory lane and cringing at one particularly iconic look.

The movie star confessed that looking back at pics of him from the 1982 Cannes Film Festival, where he was rocking unbelievably short shorts, makes his stomach turn -- In fact, in his own words, he quipped to GQ, "I think I’m going to be ill."

Harrison's full look comprised a navy blue sweater and matching shorts that seem a touch too teeny for comfort.

While he's certainly not feeling the attire anymore, his social media stans were all over it recently, dubbing him the pinnacle of menswear style.

But Harrison still ain't buying, making it clear he's seen all the fuss online, and quipping about the shorts -- "I’ve grown out of it."