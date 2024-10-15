Janne Puhakka's Partner Reportedly Confesses To Killing Hockey Player

The partner of Janne Puhakka reportedly told police he shot and killed the former hockey player ... a tragedy that is being investigated as a murder.

According to local outlets, 66-year-old veterinarian Rolf Nordmo told police he and Puhakka, 29, split a few weeks ago and Janne had moved out of their Espoo apartment.

Despite the breakup, Nordmo reportedly said they still maintained some contact ... and when Puhakka came over to visit that Sunday for "the arrangement of practical matters," he shot him with a hunting shotgun.

According to the report, a friend of Puhakka arrived at the scene after being unable to contact him ... and subsequently called law enforcement.

Nordmo had a permit to use the gun, according to police ... but, they would not confirm how many shots were fired.

Puhakka -- who met Nordmo in 2014 -- was the first openly gay hockey player in Finland's major leagues and wrote a memoir about his experience in 2022.

He played left wing for the Blues, Espoo United, and Rapaces de Gap in his hockey career. He also played on the national team where he won the bronze medal in the Under 18 World Championship.