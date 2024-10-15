Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Russian Governor Picks His Nose and Wipes It on a Fellow Official on Video

Russian Rudeness Russki Gov Smears Booger On Forestry Chief ... But Denies He Did It

101524_russian_booger_kal
PICK THEN STICK
Michael Leidig/NewsX

Vladimir Putin may want to have a little chat with one of his Russian politicians about personal hygiene practices.

Check out this disgusting video ... which shows Russia's Zabaykalsky Krai regional governor Aleksandr Osipov surveying a rural area ravaged by forest fires along with other local officials.

While scanning the damaged land, Osipov nonchalantly shoves his finger up his nose, digs around a bit and pulls out a booger.

101524-russian-booger-primary-2
Michael Leidig/NewsX

But, that's only the beginning of the gross-out. Osipov proceeds to casually wipe his snot on the jacket of his forestry chief, Elena Shalyapina, who is holding a clipboard while briefing the others.

What's worse, Shalyapina has no idea she's just been turned into a soiled Kleenex tissue by her own boss. Ugh!

After the video surfaced last week on Russian social media, Osipov denied he picked his nose, explaining he was merely removing a bug from his schnoz.

101524-russian-booger-primary-3
Michael Leidig/NewsX

He added that he didn't want Shalyapina to be "disturbed" by all the press surrounding the incident.

Gotta admit ... Osipov doesn't offer a very convincing defense considering the video evidence. Like we said, Putin may wanna have a talk with this nose-picking governor.

