Russian Governor Picks His Nose and Wipes It on a Fellow Official on Video
Russian Rudeness Russki Gov Smears Booger On Forestry Chief ... But Denies He Did It
Vladimir Putin may want to have a little chat with one of his Russian politicians about personal hygiene practices.
Check out this disgusting video ... which shows Russia's Zabaykalsky Krai regional governor Aleksandr Osipov surveying a rural area ravaged by forest fires along with other local officials.
While scanning the damaged land, Osipov nonchalantly shoves his finger up his nose, digs around a bit and pulls out a booger.
But, that's only the beginning of the gross-out. Osipov proceeds to casually wipe his snot on the jacket of his forestry chief, Elena Shalyapina, who is holding a clipboard while briefing the others.
What's worse, Shalyapina has no idea she's just been turned into a soiled Kleenex tissue by her own boss. Ugh!
After the video surfaced last week on Russian social media, Osipov denied he picked his nose, explaining he was merely removing a bug from his schnoz.
He added that he didn't want Shalyapina to be "disturbed" by all the press surrounding the incident.
Gotta admit ... Osipov doesn't offer a very convincing defense considering the video evidence. Like we said, Putin may wanna have a talk with this nose-picking governor.