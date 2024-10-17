L.A. Rams Lineman Conor McDermott's Playbook Stolen From Car

Los Angeles Rams lineman Conor McDermott had an important item stolen from him recently -- his team-issued iPad was taken from his car ... and now law enforcement is investigating the matter.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 31-year-old former UCLA Bruin's vehicle was in a residential area when his digital playbook was jacked.

No arrests have been made, but LAPD is working to track down the culprit.

Of course, it's a bummer for McDermott -- not only because of the monetary value, but because of the contents on the tablet.

Teams give out the electronics to players to study up for gamedays ... and plays and game/practice footage are usually uploaded to them.

But whoever took the tablet won't get all the Rams' secrets ... 'cause given Apple's technology, anyone can wipe their devices remotely if a situation like this ever happens.

McDermott -- a sixth-round pick in 2017 -- played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Los Angeles this offseason.

He famously had a one-yard touchdown in 2021 ... the only reception of his career.