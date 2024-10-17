DJ Kaskade's Wife Files for Divorce

Kaskade -- the DJ best known for songs like "Escape" and "I Remember" -- is getting divorced, TMZ has learned.

The star's wife, Naomi Raddon, went to court Thursday to file for divorce from her husband -- real name Ryan Gary Raddon. She cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

She lists the date of separation as June 27 of this year -- bringing the marriage that lasted nearly 28 years to a close.

To complicate matters, Kaskade and Naomi share three children -- including one minor child, 14-year-old daughter Isla. No word yet if the couple has come up with a custody agreement.

Right now, Naomi is asking for joint legal and physical custody. She's also seeking spousal support and for Kaskade to pay her attorney's fees. Unclear at this time if there's a prenup ... but, Kaskade's one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, landing on Forbes' yearly list multiple times over the years.

Kaskade and Naomi met in Provo, Utah in 1995 through mutual friends ... with the two bonding over snowboarding, according to a 2023 profile of the star. Shortly after, Kaskade received his first paying gig in downtown Salt Lake City.

Friends said in the same profile that Kaskade's very family-oriented ... choosing to spend his time with his wife and kids rather than drink or do drugs -- a big change of pace in the professional DJ world.