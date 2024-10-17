'Golden Bachelorette's Bob Kilroy Flooded With Lesbian Thanksgiving Requests

'Golden Bachelorette' star Bob Kilroy is honored to be the "accidental advocate" for the LGBTQ+ community ... but is shocked by all the attention he's received since opening up about his lesbian Thanksgivings.

We caught up with Bob at Alfred's Coffee in Marina del Rey on Wednesday, where he explained how his annual tradition, which has been dubbed "the Marina Peninsula Home for Wayward Lesbians," came to be ... and teased what's in store for future gatherings.

Play video content TMZ.com

Watch the video ... Bob details how his Instagram and TikTok have been flooded with responses following his appearance on Joan Vassos' season of the ABC dating competition.

As Bob put it ... "hundreds and hundreds of people" have expressed interest in attending this year's Thanksgiving meal. However, Bob made it clear he plans to stick with his OG group of lesbians for the feast ... but said he's currently working on a bigger community gathering for the future.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Bob didn't have any specifics to share, he said he has ideas "percolating" in his brain right now ... so fans should keep an eye out for any updates.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Bob won America's heart when he opened up about his queer child's identity on the show ... and happily shared how it had influenced a new Thanksgiving tradition.

He said at the time ... "Now it’s to the point where Thanksgiving comes around, and it’s Dr. Bob and 27 lesbians."

As the clip went viral, one of Bob's "lesbians" spoke out on social media, confirming what the "Golden Bachelorette" contestant said is true ... noting the group has even made jerseys.

Despite winning the viewing public's affection, Bob did not remain on "The Golden Bachelorette," as he was eliminated in the 2nd episode.