Porn Star Kendra Sunderland's Marijuana Possession Case Dismissed in Texas

Kendra Sunderland is in the clear in her marijuana possession case, TMZ has learned.

Legal docs obtained by TMZ reveal the adult film actress' case has been dismissed 2 months after her arrest in Montgomery County, Texas, for felony marijuana possession.

You'll remember, Kendra was caught with less than one gram of THC in Texas, where marijuana is still illegal. A cop reportedly saw a THC vape pen on Kendra's lap as she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle during an unrelated traffic stop. After her arrest, docs showed she was released on a $1,000 bond.

Kendra, who’s 29, lives in Nevada, where adults over 21 can legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis in a private home or a licensed social use lounge.