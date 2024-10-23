Police Around U.S. Beefing Up Security at Polling Sites on Election Day

As the 2024 Presidential Election shapes up to be one of the most important in the country's history, law enforcement agencies are planning extra measures to ensure the security of polling places ... TMZ has learned.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots ... voters and poll workers in some states are now facing threats and intimidation tactics.

TMZ has reached out to law enforcement agencies in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, D.C. and Washington state -- and officials tell us they are making plans ahead of the November 5 showdown between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

In the Big Apple, NYPD sources tell TMZ ... officers will be stationed at all 155 polling sites throughout the city. If something drastic does occur ... other cops will be on standby to respond if necessary.

In Georgia, Fulton County sources tell TMZ ... officers will be dispatched to the dozens of polling locations if there's an emergency ... as authorities continue to assess tips about potential threats. Any protests, especially near a polling location, will be closely monitored.

Over in Cobb County, Georgia ... we're told the sheriff’s office will be all hands on deck, with deputies at polling locations all day and night. The county will also have an emergency operations center to better coordinate for any potential disturbances.

In Maricopa County, Arizona ... one of the nation's hotbed targets of baseless voter fraud claims from Trump and his allies ... we're told the sheriff's department will be at the ready, but deputies will not be present at polling locations .... that's not permitted, in order to avoid perceived law enforcement intimidation.

Metro D.C. Police tell us ... the department has been working with the feds for months on a security plan for Election Day and for the January 6 certification ... following the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. And of course ... the inauguration will also be airtight!

Police departments in Seattle, Chicago, Philly, L.A. and Columbus, Ohio tell us they too will be staffing up and adjusting resources on election day.