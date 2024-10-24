Kylie Jenner Looks Red-Hot In Newest 'Khy' Drop

Kylie Jenner's bringing the Halloween spirit to her newest "Khy" drop ... channeling the devil with her newest outfit -- an all-red snowsuit sure to heat up the mountains.

The model-turned-mogul snapped several selfies -- showing off her rockin' bod and striking several poses to promote her latest items. She paired the set with some hot transparent stilettos.

Kylie showed her millions of followers several variations on how to wear her latest drops ... and, fired off an air smooch with a kissy face pointed at the camera.

Underneath the parka, Kylie kept warm in a thermal body suit ... sure to keep her toasty as she slides down the mountain or chillin' in front of a warm lodge fire.

Kylie's brand "Khy" is constantly keeping up with the season ... back in August, the star posed in a beautiful, satin swimsuit -- ready for her fans to scoop up in the middle of the summer.