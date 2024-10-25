The Game Loses $100K in Jewelry and Designer Bags in Car Break-In

The Game recently suffered a bit of bad luck in his beloved city of Los Angeles -- returning to his car and discovering thieves made off with his hard-earned belongings!!!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, "The Documentary" rapper parked his car in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday, only to return and find someone had broken into the vehicle and taken around $100,000 in bling and designer bags.

Game's true -- not new to this -- and like a baller, had his security deal with the cops on the spot.

We're told LAPD took a report, but so far there have been no arrests.

Game hasn't mentioned the break-in on social media but he's been working hard on his comeback album "The Documentary 3" -- maybe he'll drop some bars on the situation.

