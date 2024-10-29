Ian Somerhalder Says Acting Is 'In The Rearview Mirror,' Loves Farm Life

Don’t expect to see Ian Somerhalder onscreen again any time soon -- he's put acting on the back burner for now, with no plans to jump back in.

At the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala, Ian came clean about soaking up every inch of his laid-back farm life with actress wife Nikki Reed and their 2 young kids -- so much so, that he believes his entertainment career is officially "in the rearview mirror."

Ian did pause a bit on those thoughts, though -- he mentioned to PEOPLE he recently regained the rights to "V Wars," the 2019 sci-fi series he and Nikki starred in together ... but he's not quite sure how they'd bring it back to life in the form of another show.

Right now, he says, both he and Nikki are deep into "building three companies at the same time, raising kids" -- so it’s safe to say their hands are more than full!

Ian opened up earlier this year about stepping back from Hollywood in 2019 -- saying he doesn't miss the glitz and glam one bit.