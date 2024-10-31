J Prince Slams Fed Raid Rumors With Rolls-Royce Spectre Purchase

Play video content Instagram / @jprincerespect

J Prince was subjected to a nasty hoax his offices were raided by the feds this week, but the music mogul says he can't be bothered with such nonsense -- he's rich!!!

The Rap-A-Lot Records boss historically had run-ins with the FBI in the past ... but no such thing happened yesterday.

Rumors floating around Texas saying the Feds just raided Rap-A-Lot and J Prince offices.. i'll update yall with more details the more I find out



Update: J Prince cousin said police presence was at J Prince office but he was not raided. Will update with more info pic.twitter.com/ydmSQutIJL — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) October 30, 2024 @FlakkoPoetik

A post by blogger Poetik Flakko spread like wildfire after he claimed J Prince's offices in Texas were being swarmed by feds. He later updated the post to allege he heard the news from a cousin of Prince, after the post was fiercely debunked.

Thursday, J Prince scoffed as he celebrated his 60th birthday with electric flair -- at the dealership copping the brand new Rolls-Royce Spectre!!!

Prince also sent a stern warning for fans to ixnay the devil from their friend circles in order to avoid confusion -- and an even colder message to all "rats" masquerading as podcasters ... a dig that feels a little deeper than the faux news at hand 😨.