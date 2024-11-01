Stars Go All Out in Halloween Costumes as October Comes to an End

Halloween 2024 has come and gone ... and, some celebs saved their best outfits for the holiday -- pulling out all the stops as October came to a close.

Sports star Livvy Dunne saved the day in her Wonder Woman outfit ... flashing her powerful muscles while curled up on the couch. Charli D'Amelio went for grace over brawn, turning heads in her "Black Swan"-inspired outfit, And, pop star Maluma and his fam dressed as a family of cowboys.

Ed Sheeran wasn't monkeying around in his interpretation of an AI photo blending him and a primate ... hopping on a table and smiling while dressed in a big chimp costume.

Sheeran may want to watch out for Patrick Mahomes though ... 'cause the world-famous quarterback dressed as a zookeeper -- keeping an eye on his wife Brittany and their two kids who all dressed like animals.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed as a classic controversial Halloween couple ... Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice -- with Ripa outfitted in an all-red dress and Consuelos wearing the traditional black and white outfit with the pale-face paint.