Boxer Jaron Ennis Wants to Be Undisputed Welterweight Champion

Jaron Ennis is over Terence Crawford ... at least for right now.

TMZ Sports talked to the IBF welterweight champion ahead of his rematch against 24-2 boxer Karen Chukhadzhian ... and although Ennis, 32-0, has his hands full next Saturday, we asked him about some potentially huge fights on the horizon -- namely Bud.

"Most definitely [I believe I'm a bigger challenge than Canelo Alvarez for Terence]. I feel like I'm the best person for Crawford, and we tried to get the fight multiple times," Jaron said, before explaining why he's moving on.

"I be getting tired of talking about me and him 'cause he say one thing and everybody else say another. I'm not worried about it. He's looking for Canelo."

Some around the sport of boxing say Boots must move up in weight class if he wants to lock down megafights ... but he ain't buyin' it.

"I could move up in weight, but right now my main focus is to be undisputed at 147. That's my goal. Like I said, after I win on November 9th and get my mandatory out of the way, it's time to collect the rest of these belts and make these bigger fights happen."

As for who Boots thinks is the biggest challenge at welterweight, one name comes to mind ... and he's the WBC welterweight champ.

"In my division, [Mario] Barrios probably got the biggest name besides myself at 147, and I think me and him would go crazy. Everybody would want to see that!"

