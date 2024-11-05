Celebs On The Move During Election Day

Folks all over the country are standing in long lines to carry out their civic duties, but some of the biggest names in Hollywood are spending their Election Day far from the polling places ... keeping busy running errands, working out and working.

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen was spotted on the go in Miami ... wearing all black and carrying what appears to be a portable grill. Cravings?!?

Shawn Mendes ventured out on a walk near the ocean in Santa Monica ... getting some fresh air on a stressful and anxious day for lots of folks. Dude's got a lot on his mind after opening up about his sexuality. He's Canadian too, so no voting for Shawn.

J Lo was hard at work ... dressing to the nines at Cineworld Cinema for a screening of her new movie "Unstoppable."

Meanwhile, in New York City, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin enjoyed some family time ... taking their baby out for a walk.

Alec was pushing a stroller, though Hilaria was the one doing the heavy lifting here ... she had the baby in her arms and Alec was transporting some coffee.

Jake Gyllenhaal also hit the streets of the Big Apple ... going for a jog with his dog. That's one super cute pup!!!