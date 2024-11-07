Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Had Paramedics Come to Home Many Times Before Death

Prince's sister Tyka Nelson had serious health issues that led to multiple calls to paramedics in the weeks leading up to her death ... TMZ has learned.

According to emergency call logs, EMTs were called to her house at least six times beginning in September this year ... with the most recent call on November 1 -- three days before she passed away.

While her name isn't listed on every call sheet, we've confirmed these calls were all made either by her or on her behalf ... dealing with issues like bleeding in the GI tract, heart health issues and pain from infection. She was rushed from her Minneapolis home to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota on September 14.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ ... these six calls are just the tip of the iceberg -- and issues like these were common in the months before Tyka's death on November 4. We've confirmed with our sources that Tyka did suffer from heart issues.

Worth noting ... the coroner's office hasn't released her cause of death yet -- but, it seems Nelson was dealing with a number of health problems.

Tyka carved out her own career in music independent of her brother ... though many Prince fans will remember when she famously accepted the singer's American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack in 2016 after he passed away.

She was 64.