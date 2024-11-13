'Gossip Girl' Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found Safe, Uninjured

Chanel Maya Banks -- an actress with credits on shows like "Blue Bloods" and "Gossip Girl" -- has been found safe and sound ... this after she was reported missing last week.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Chanel has now been found safe and sound. She doesn't have any injuries and foul play isn't suspected.

ICYMI ... authorities reportedly conducted a welfare check at the L.A. apartment Chanel shares with her husband last week ... where they found all her belongings as well as her dog -- but, no sign of the actress.

Chanel's cousin Danielle-Tori Singh and mother Judy Singh flew in from the East Coast to help search for their beloved family member after they say they didn't receive any communication from her for 2 weeks ... and, raised serious concerns about her whereabouts.

Chanel played Sawyer Bennett in 3 episodes of "Gossip Girl," appeared on the show "Blue Bloods," and had a small part in the movie "Twelve"

The LAPD confirmed it received a missing-person report regarding Chanel on November 8.