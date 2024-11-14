Ex-NBA Slam Dunk Champ Desmond Mason Jailed In Oklahoma

Desmond Mason -- the 2001 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion -- was jailed in Oklahoma on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

An Oklahoma County Detention Center official tells us ... Mason was thrown behind bars on a charge of contempt of court just before noon. He was released several hours later -- at around 9:34 PM -- on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents we obtained showed the booking stemmed from Mason's divorce case with Andrea Mason. Officials allege in the docs the former hooper did not appear at a court hearing, despite being ordered to do so.

Desmond -- who's now 47 years old -- was picked by the Seattle Supersonics in the first round of the 2000 NBA Draft ... and the following year, he beat out Baron Davis, Corey Maggette and several other NBA stars for the Slam Dunk Contest champion honors.

In 2003, he and then-Warriors superstar Jason Richardson put on one of the best shows at the annual dunk event ... although Richardson ultimately got the win.