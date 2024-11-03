NBA Reopens Jaxson Hayes Investigation After TMZ Video of 2021 Incident

Jaxson Hayes is under the NBA's microscope once again -- the league just reopened its investigation into the Lakers player's 2021 arrest -- this after TMZ Sports released new video of a dispute with his then-girlfriend.

The footage shows the 7'0" center in a heated exchange with Sofia Jamora at her L.A. area home ... where the then-New Orleans Pelican verbally abused and put his hands on the model -- and, at one point, spit in her direction.

Play video content TMZSports.com

During the altercation, Jamora is heard saying, "I'm not going to let you hit me anymore. What the f*** do I look like, a punching bag?"

Hours after we posted the video, the NBA confirmed it is now revisiting the matter to determine if punishment is necessary.

"As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation," the NBA told ESPN late Saturday night.

Hayes did not face any consequences from the league following the initial probe.

Reps for Hayes, Jamora and the Lakers said they will cooperate with the investigation.

Play video content July 2021

As we previously reported, law enforcement arrived at the scene on July 28, 2021 ... and Hayes was combative with responding officers. Hayes was tased and hospitalized ... and an officer injured his elbow after the former Texas Longhorn pushed him into a wall.