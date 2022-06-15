NBA's Jaxson Hayes Gets 3 Years Probation, Dom. Violence Classes For July Arrest

Jaxson Hayes will not spend another minute behind bars stemming from his July altercation with cops that led to his arrest -- the New Orleans Pelicans player was just sentenced to three years probation, 450 hours of community service and weekly domestic violence classes.

22-year-old Hayes pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and false imprisonment in February ... and was facing up to 364 days behind bars for both charges.

The timeframe is unclear on when Hayes must complete his community service ... but he will be allowed to complete it where he lives, instead of in Los Angeles.

Hayes will be able to take his domestic violence classes online over the next 52 weeks.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Hayes was arrested on July 28 after cops responded to a reported domestic incident at his then-girlfriend's house around 3 AM.

When officers showed up at the scene, cops say Hayes refused to let them inside ... which resulted in a scuffle.

One officer was injured ... and Hayes -- who was tased during the incident -- was heard on video telling cops he couldn't breathe, which led to an LAPD investigation into excessive use of force.

Hayes was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries ... and was released from custody later that day.