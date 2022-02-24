Jaxson Hayes Pleads 'No Contest' To Resisting Arrest, False Imprisonment
2/24/2022 3:50 PM PT
Jaxson Hayes faced a judge in L.A. stemming from his July arrest on Thursday ... and the Pelicans center entered a no contest plea for a resisting arrest and false imprisonment charge, TMZ Sports has learned.
The 21-year-old former Texas star was facing 10 other charges ... but the judge dismissed them.
Hayes was arrested on July 28 after LAPD responded to a reported domestic incident at a home where Hayes was staying. When officers arrived, cops say Hayes refused to allow them inside ... and a scuffle ensued.
At least one police officer sustained an injury during the struggle.
While cops were fighting with the 6'10" player -- who was tased during the scuffle -- Hayes was heard telling officers he couldn't breathe (LAPD is currently conducting a "use of force" investigation to determine if appropriate force was used).
Although Hayes did not plead guilty, a no contest plea would still end up with a conviction on his record.
Each of the two charges carries up to 364 days in jail, a fine or both.
Hayes -- who is in the middle of his season -- will learn his fate on June 14.