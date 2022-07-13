Officer's Neck Kneeling In Jaxson Hayes Arrest Violated Policy, Commission Rules

The officer who knelt on Jaxson Hayes' neck during his July 2021 arrest broke department protocols ... the Los Angeles Police Commission announced this week.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- body cam footage of the arrest shows the 6'11, 220-pound NBAer getting into a violent altercation with officers who responded to a call of an alleged domestic dispute at his then-girlfriend's house.

Play video content Los Angeles Police Department

Hayes was wrestled to the ground during the incident ... and one officer appeared to put his knee on Hayes' neck. The 22-year-old is heard on video saying "I can't breathe."

A use-of-force board review into the incident determined the officer put his knee on Hayes' neck twice -- once for four seconds, and another for 11 seconds.

Play video content

The review states the officer unintentionally applied pressure to Hayes' trachea or windpipe ... although it was not enough to make him go unconscious, according to the LA Times.

The investigation concluded anyone with the same experience and training would know the officer's actions were not "proportional, objectively reasonable, or necessary."

It is unclear if the ruling will result in punishment for the officer.

Hayes was also tased twice during the incident ... but it was determined to be justified due to the hooper's level of resistance.