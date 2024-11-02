Jaxson Hayes Pushed, Spit At Sofia Jamora During 2021 Incident, Footage Shows

Play video content TMZSports.com

Los Angeles Lakers player Jaxson Hayes went on a rampage prior to his 2021 arrest -- verbally abusing and putting his hands on his then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora during an intense altercation ... and it was all captured on surveillance video.

TMZ Sports obtained footage and images from a source close to Jamora ... which are tied to her ongoing lawsuit against Hayes.

The July 2021 dispute -- which was sparked after Jamora blamed Hayes' dogs for injuring her much smaller dog -- shows the 7-footer appearing to pull the model from one room and into another around 1:35 AM ... as she pled with him to let her go.

Jamora ran into another room off-camera... and Hayes followed her, saying, "The f***'s wrong with you?" before a banging noise is heard. Jamora then begged for Hayes to "get out."

At 1:47 AM, Hayes reappeared on the Ring cam ... and his cousin tried to calm him down to no avail -- the NBAer walked back to Jamora's room again, a loud crash is heard ... and Jamora seemingly shouted in pain as she asked Hayes to stop.

Eight minutes later, Jamora is shown walking up the stairs as Hayes trails behind her ... but she told him several times to let her go and leave the house.

At 2:02 AM, the two went outside ... and Jamora threatened to call the police.

"I'm not going to let you hit me anymore," Jamora said. "What the f*** do I look like, a punching bag?"

As Hayes made his way back into the house, he pushed Jamora aside ... before turning around and spitting in her direction.

Jamora then told Hayes' cousin to get him off the premises ... saying, "I don't know what else to do."

When Hayes went back inside, he remained heated ... breaking objects and flipping furniture.

Pictures taken after the incident appear to show bruises on Jamora's legs and arms.

As we previously reported, cops responded to the home ... and Hayes shoved an officer before he was tased and arrested. One officer was injured during the incident ... and at one point, Hayes said he couldn't breathe ... leading to an excessive use of force investigation within the LAPD.

Hayes initially faced 12 charges ... but ultimately pled no contest to resisting arrest and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to three years probation, 450 hours of community service and domestic violence classes.

He was not punished by the NBA.