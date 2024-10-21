Cameron Payne Arrest Video Shows Cops Calling NBAer 'Dumb' For Giving Fake Name

Play video content

Arizona cops were so befuddled by Cameron Payne's insistence on giving them a fake name during his arrest earlier this year ... they actually called the NBA player and his decisions "dumb" -- new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows.

The arrest went down at Payne's Scottsdale residence at around 2:30 AM on June 14 ... after cops jetted over to speak with the 30-year-old New York Knicks guard following claims that he was in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend.

The Scottsdale Police Department body cam video shows once cops arrived on the scene ... both Payne and his GF were adamant nothing was wrong. Officers then stated all they would need was Payne's real name and date of birth -- and they'd go on their way.

Payne, though, simply refused to give up his ID ... telling the cops repeatedly his name was "Terry Johnson." At one point, he even gave out a bogus birthday for "Terry."

The cops told Payne over and over again if he was lying -- they'd arrest him ... but Payne didn't budge for nearly 10 minutes.

Finally, the hooper fessed up to his fibs -- revealing he was, in fact, Cameron Payne -- which led to cops putting the cuffs on him immediately.

"That was," one of the officers can be heard saying in the video, "that was dumb."

"That was the dumbest way to get arrested, man," another said as he tightened the cuffs. "Like, I've had people get arrested for some dumb stuff, but this is at the top of the list."

Payne was then taken to a nearby squad car ... and when cops returned to the residence to get his shoes, phone and ID -- his girlfriend appeared to try to defend Payne's lies.

"That's what he goes by," she said of the "Terry Johnson" moniker Payne had given out. "That's his alias. He cannot give out his [real] name in general public because he's an NBA player. He cannot give out -- he never gives out his [real] name. He goes by one name. When we go to clubs or hotels, it's always by one name."

Court records show he was ultimately hit with two criminal charges over the ordeal, one count of obstruction -- refuse true name, and one count of false information.

He's due for a hearing on the matter in November.

In spite of the impending criminal case, Payne played well in the Knicks' preseason games this month ... logging double-digit points in five contests.