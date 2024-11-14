The Onion Buys Alex Jones' InfoWars, Sandy Hook Parent Calls It 'Karma'

Alex Jones having his InfoWars website taken over by The Onion is poetic justice ... at least as far as the parent of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim is concerned.

David Wheeler, whose son Benjamin was one of the first-graders murdered at the elementary school in 2012, tells TMZ ... he's happy the satirical news site is the new owner of Jones' pride and joy ... and he can't think of a better example of karma.

Jones had to put InfoWars up for auction to pay off his debts, including the $1.4 billion defamation lawsuit he lost to families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

He was sued in 2018 after spreading baseless claims that the deadly school shooting was a false flag event to help the government roll out a plan to confiscate Americans' guns.

OCTOBER 2022 CNN

Wheeler even testified at Jones' defamation trial ... saying the conspiracy theory resulted in strangers showing up at his home, demanding to see his son who died in the tragedy.

The Onion plans to transform InfoWars into a parody of itself ... relaunching the site in January to mock "weird internet personalities" like Jones who peddle misinformation and health supplements, CEO Ben Collins told The New York Times.

Last year, we spoke with David when Elon Musk let Jones back on X, and David blasted the move and told us Elon was a "sociopath" for bringing Jones back to the platform.